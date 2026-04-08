San Francisco man convicted of animal cruelty for repeatedly kicking neighbor's dog

A San Francisco man has been found guilty of animal cruelty following an incident last year where he kicked his neighbor's small dog multiple times, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Tuesday that a jury convicted 33-year-old Aljerone Green following a trial.

"Violence against people, and defenseless little animals, will not be tolerated," Jenkins said in a statement.

According to testimony and trial evidence, Green's conviction stemmed from a Sep. 18, 2025 incident at an SRO hotel on Mason Street. Video surveillance showed Green opening the door to his apartment and looking at his neighbor's dog, a brown Papillion mix about the size of a Pomeranian. The dog was left unattended and barking.

After staring at the dog for 90 seconds, Green went back into his apartment and then threw a cutting board at the dog. Green then yelled at the dog as she cowered against the door of her owner.

As the dog tried to run away, prosecutors said Green chased the dog, kicking her a total of 11 times, several of which were against a wall.

"Animals are voiceless victims who cannot advocate for themselves," said Assistant District Attorney Michael Foley, who prosecuted the case. "I'd like to thank the jury for being the dog's voice and bringing her justice."

Animal cruelty cases and animal emergencies can be reported to San Francisco Animal Care and Control at 415-554-9400.