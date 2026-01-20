Man assaulted, robbed by youths on bicycles along San Francisco waterfront, police say

Police in San Francisco are searching for a group of young people suspected of robbing and assaulting a man along the city's waterfront over the weekend.

Shortly before 2:50 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 900 block of Beach Street, near the San Francsico Maritime National Historical Park on reports of a robbery. Officers were told that several juveniles had battered and robbed a victim.

Police located the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A preliminary investigation determined that the incident began when the victim saw the group, who were on their bicycles, and told them to slow down. Police said one suspect battered the victim, which led to a verbal confrontation between the victim and the group.

As the victim attempted to flee, police said the suspects began to batter him. One of the suspects stole the victim's property.

The suspects were then confronted by bystanders and left the area without the victim's belongings.

Police said Monday that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.