San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.

Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.

The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another man, wounding the man's head, police said. The wounded man fled the home and called for help, according to police, while his attacker -- who knew him -- stayed inside.

Sheriff's deputies went to the scene around 6:04 a.m. and crisis intervention-trained deputies spoke to the wounded man while he was being treated by fire and medical first responders for a large laceration to his head, police said.

The deputies tried to speak to the suspect, but he barricaded himself inside the home, according to police. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Unit and the San Mateo County Psychiatric Emergency Response Team were brought in to continue efforts to de-escalate the situation and come to a peaceful resolution.

After about three hours, deputies were able to take the suspect into custody without using force, police said.

The outcome was a collaborative effort involving San Mateo County sheriff's deputies from the San Carlos Patrol Bureau, Headquarters Patrol Bureau, Transit Patrol Bureau, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Unit, San Mateo County Psychiatric Emergency Response Team and Belmont officers, according to police.