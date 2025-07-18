San Francisco's Hotel Nikko brings summer indoors with family-friendly poolside movie nights

Families looking for summer fun in San Francisco, without worrying about fog or drizzle, are finding it at Hotel Nikko, where an indoor pool and new summer movie night series are creating a season of relaxation and connection.

"As we are in the summer travel months, I wanted to really explore with my team ways that we could have guests come down and experience a relaxing time watching a movie and enjoying their family and friends in the pool area after touring around the city of San Francisco," said General Manager Casey Neuburger.

The hotel's "Dive-In Movies" series, which runs throughout the summer, features family-friendly films screened in the atrium pool, in the heart of downtown. With both a pool and a jacuzzi, the warm indoor environment provides a sunny escape, regardless of what's happening outside.

"We are able to create that lively sunny atmosphere within our atrium pool, which is one of the largest here in the city," Neuburger said. "So it stays this nice warm temperature, both in the water and when the individuals get out of the pool and then curl up with our cozy towels onto our chaise lounges to watch the movie."

The cozy towels are just the beginning. Guests can enjoy complimentary movie-night snacks, including popcorn and beverages. The experience is open to hotel guests and the public alike, with day passes available for purchase.

"It's great to just be able to enjoy a movie and swim, and have a little physical activity, and have some time together, and enjoy a nice meal, all in one place. It's great," said San Francisco resident Jay LaViolette, who attended the event with his family.

Guests can order food from the hotel's on-site sushi restaurant or opt for the free treats curated by Neuburger and his team. The ultimate goal, Neuburger said, is to bring the hotel's 15-meter indoor pool to life this summer — no sunshine required.

"Kids that are running around and jumping into the pool, it really feels like summer," he said. "And that's one of my favorite parts, bringing joy to individuals that come to San Francisco and this hotel from across the globe."

With its indoor oasis and vibrant programming, Hotel Nikko is ensuring that summer in San Francisco makes a splash, rain or shine.