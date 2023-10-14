San Francisco hosts 24th annual How Weird Street Faire in SoMa District

SAN FRANCISCO — Saturday at noon San Francisco's SoMa District will host the 24th annual How Weird Street Faire to celebrate weirdness and creativity bound together by nine stages of electronic music.

The longest-running dance festival on the West Coast, per How Weird, attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes fitting this year's theme: "Time Travel: Stargate."

DJ stages will feature artists from Lightning In A Bottle, Empire, Dirtybird, DJ Dials Presents, Electroluxx, PLUR Alliance + So Stoked, and more.

The eclectic experience welcomes attendees of all ages, service dogs, and is wheelchair accessible.

How Weird will be centered at Howard and 2nd Streets in downtown San Francisco, from 12-8 p.m.