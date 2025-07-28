Girls aged 11, 13, 14 detained in San Francisco in series of aggravated assaults

Three young girls, aged 11, 13 and 14, were detained in San Francisco over the weekend as suspects in a series of aggravated assaults, authorities said Monday.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release Monday that the department is investigating at least five apparent unprovoked attacks involving a group of juveniles with similar suspect descriptions that began earlier this month.

The department said multiple units, including plainclothes, investigations, special operations, and patrol, were working to identify the suspects.

On Saturday at about 2:54 p.m., officers responded to 4th Street between Mission and Howard Streets in the city's South of Market area on a report of an assault. According to police, two victims reported they were assaulted by several juvenile females who then fled after bystanders stepped in to stop the attack. The victims were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators who were aware of the previous incidents were immediately able to access surveillance video of the attack and disseminate images of the suspects to officers on patrol. Plainclothes officers patrolling on the city's west side found a group of girls matching the images of the assault suspects at the Stonestown Galleria, police said.

The girls were detained, and through the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest two girls, ages 13 and 14. for assault likely to produce great bodily injury, police said. An 11-year-old girl was also detained and admonished, and after consulting with juvenile probation authorities, the officers were advised to release the suspects to their parents at the scene.

"Violent attacks like these will never be tolerated, and the SFPD will use all resources available to ensure our city is safe," said Interim Police Chief Paul Yep said in a prepared statement. "I am extremely disappointed in the actions of these individuals, and they will be held accountable."

Police said the investigations remain open and active, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."