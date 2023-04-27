Mikolas pitches Cards past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alec Burleson and Paul DeJong homered, Miles Mikolas pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Mikolas (1-1) scattered four hits and two walks, striking out six to end the Giants' five-game winning streak.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Burleson sent Logan Webb's 2-2 fastball over the right-field wall to break a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Tommy Edman legged out an infield single to second base to drive in another run. Edman was initially ruled out at first but the call was overturned upon video review.

Dylan Carlson added an RBI double in the eighth, followed by DeJong's two-run homer to left. Paul Goldschmidt made it 6-0 with an RBI fielder's choice in the ninth.

Webb (1-5) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, suffering his MLB-leading fifth loss of the year.

San Francisco had multiple opportunities to score but went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

The Giants' best chance came in the fifth inning when they loaded the bases with one out. Thairo Estrada hit a dribbler in front of home plate but Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner leapt out of his crouch to field it and made a diving tag on David Villar.

Joc Pederson lined out to right on the next pitch to end the threat.

St. Louis has not been swept in a four-game series since June 3-6, 2021, against Cincinnati.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Mike Yastrzemski returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game with left oblique tightness. ... C Joey Bart missed his third straight game with right groin tightness. "He's been trending in the right direction," manager Gabe Kapler said. "We feel good about the fact that he's going to be ready to go full-force soon."

UP NEXT

Giants: Following an off day Friday, LHP Sean Manaea (0-1, 6.61) starts the first of two games in Mexico City against the Padres. Manaea pitched for San Diego last season, going 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA.