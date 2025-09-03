Plans for new San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf public plaza unveiled

New drawings showing a revitalized San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf with a new public plaza were unveiled on Wednesday by Mayor Daniel Lurie's Office.

Artist rendering of proposed Fisherman's Whart plaza. San Francisco Mayor's Office

The new public plaza on Taylor Street across the street from the iconic Fisherman's Wharf sign is part of the city's Fisherman's Wharf Forward plan announced in June to reinvigorate the tourist mecca and help drive the city's recovery, the Mayor's Office said.

The plaza would occupy the space where the shuttered Alioto's Restaurant now stands. The famed restaurant closed permanently in 2022 after being in business for nearly a century, and the building is scheduled for demolition. The plaza would include picnic tables and public seating featuring a postcard view of the wharf with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, space for retail or beverage service, and wind screens and other landscaping elements.

Artist rendering of proposed Fisherman's Wharf public plaza on Taylor Street. San Francisco Mayor's Office

Other upgrades planned for Fisherman's Wharf include the creation of a new Inner Lagoon overlook along Al Scoma Way just west of the proposed plaza, new lighting in the lagoon to highlight the fishing fleet and historic fishing vessels, and creating opportunities for pop-up events.

"We are transforming the wharf into a modern, vibrant public space that will help us continue to attract residents to our waterfront and visitors to our city," said Lurie in a prepared statement. "These new designs are bringing life back to the neighborhood, and I cannot wait to see Fisherman's Wharf continue to flourish as this project moves forward."

The wharf has suffered from the effects of the pandemic, along with incidents of crime, open-air drug use, and homelessness. Alioto's Restaurant was one of several longtime establishments in the heart of Fisherman's Wharf that have closed in recent years, including Castagnola's, Fisherman's Grotto No. 9, and Tarantino's.

Along with the new public plaza, the city plans to use the ground floor of the adjacent Fisherman's Grotto and Tarantino's for pop-up businesses or short-term tenancies while the fates of those buildings are decided.

"Fisherman's Wharf has long been one of San Francisco's most iconic destinations, known for its rich history, stunning views, and beloved attractions. But today, too many storefronts sit empty, missing the energy that defines our city," said District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter in a prepared statement. "Just as Alioto's created lasting memories for so many, I believe the new overlook and plaza will become a cherished gathering spot for families to make their own San Francisco stories. I'm excited to see how this plan helps reenergize the Wharf with new public spaces and gives people yet another reason to visit and fall in love with it all over again."

The Port of San Francisco is also focusing on longer-term efforts to shore up the seawall and wharves, flood-proof buildings in the area, and improve facilities for the fishing fleet and industry. The Port said it would continue to hold public engagement to help shape the project.

It's expected that the demolition of Alioto's and the creation of the new public plaza would be completed by the summer of 2026.