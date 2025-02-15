San Francisco fire crews search for person in water near Pier 32, 1 rescued
Fire crews were searching for a person who was reportedly in the water near San Francisco's Pier 32 late Saturday night.
The San Francisco Fire Department said it received reports of two people in the water near Pier 32 around 10:30 p.m.
One person was rescued and was taken to Pier 40 to be transported to the hospital.
Crews were still searching for the second person around 11 p.m.
San Francisco Fire confirmed that on Sunday at 6:30 a.m., units returned to the water to search for the second victim but did not find anyone.
Many visitors flocked to San Francisco on Saturday as the city held the Chinese New Year Parade and NBA All-Star Weekend.