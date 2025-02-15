San Francisco fire crews search for person in water near Pier 32, 1 rescued

1 person rescued from water, another missing at San Francisco's Pier 32

Fire crews were searching for a person who was reportedly in the water near San Francisco's Pier 32 late Saturday night.

BAY RESCUE - 02/15/2025 at 2220 hours, Pier 32.



SFFD and SFPD units responded out to Pier 32 for reports of 2 persons that fell into the water. @SFPD and #yoursffd were able to locate and rescue 1 person from the water. That person was transported by ambulance to the… pic.twitter.com/iM8wvPluid — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 16, 2025

The San Francisco Fire Department said it received reports of two people in the water near Pier 32 around 10:30 p.m.

One person was rescued and was taken to Pier 40 to be transported to the hospital.

Crews were still searching for the second person around 11 p.m.

San Francisco Fire confirmed that on Sunday at 6:30 a.m., units returned to the water to search for the second victim but did not find anyone.

Many visitors flocked to San Francisco on Saturday as the city held the Chinese New Year Parade and NBA All-Star Weekend.