San Francisco fire crews rescue person who fell into water from ferry docks

A person who fell into the water at the San Francisco Bay ferry docks early Sunday morning was quickly rescued by a San Francisco Fire Department rescue boat, a fire department spokesperson said.

Security staff heard the person screaming and called 911, and Fire Rescue Boat 35 reported to the scene at One Embarcadero, Gate F, according to the fire department. The person, an adult, was rescued around 7:30 a.m., the spokesperson said.

Your San Francisco Fire Department is on scene at One Embarcadero—Gate F at the San Francisco Bay ferry docks for a Bay Rescue subject in the water. Fire Rescue Boat 35 made a successful rescue.



The person was in the water about 10 minutes, and is now safe, according to the spokesperson. The individual will be evaluated by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics.