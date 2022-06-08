San Francisco fire crews battle wildfire near Hwy 101 off ramp

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Firefighters battled a brush fire burning on a hillside near a U.S. Highway 101-off ramp Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

In a Twitter post about 10:30 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said the blaze was along southbound Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez off-ramp and that no evacuations had been ordered.

Firefighters requested that residents avoid the area.

At 11:13 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that crews had the fire under control. They kept the fire to just one acre on the hillside near an encampment.

Firefighters reported no injuries.