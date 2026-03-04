San Francisco homeless encampments, RVs reach new low, mayor says

The number of homeless encampments in San Francisco, along with RVs sheltering the unhoused reached a new low in the latest quarter, Mayor Daniel Lurie's office said.

On Wednesday, the mayor's office released quarterly data on tents, RVs and encampments on city streets. As of February, there were 155 encampments, 61 of which were tents and 94 of which were structures.

In the previous quarter there were 162 (61 tents and 101 structures). According to Lurie, the number is the third time the number of encampments reached a record low since he took office in early 2025.

"We have good news to report on our work to get people off the street and onto a path to stability," Lurie said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the number of people living in RVs dropped nearly 20% from the previous quarter, from 529 to 435, 259 of which were permitted. The mayor's office said 47 households previously in RVs have been successfully housed through a pilot program enacted last year.

The mayor's office also said the city's Journey Home program, which helps homeless people relocate out of the city to reconnect with loved ones, has seen more success. In February, 44 people were reconnected, the highest number in a month since 2022.

The Journey Home program had been expanded in January through a partnership with the Glide nonprofit.

"We have much more work to do, there is no question about that. But we are on the right path and we will continue to drive forward on this plan," Lurie added.