Man shot dead near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco

A man who was found shot near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco last week died of his injuries at a hospital, and police were looking for a suspect.

The shooting happened at about 2:22 a.m. in the area of Powell and Vandewater Streets, about three blocks south of the waterfront. The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that officers arrived to find a man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound and began life-saving aid.

Medics arrived and took the man to a hospital, but despite the efforts of first responders and medical staff, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The department's homicide unit was leading the investigation into the shooting. No other information, including any suspect information, was released.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Police Department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.