San Francisco house fire leaves 1 person dead, firefighter injured
One person died in a fire at a home in San Francisco's Richmond District on Friday afternoon, according to the city's Fire Department.
Fire officials wrote on social media shortly before 3:30 p.m. about the one-alarm fire at a single-family home in the 500 block of 26th Avenue, located near the department's Station 14.
The Fire Department did not say how the person died, but said a responding firefighter also suffered a minor injury.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, fire officials said.