San Francisco house fire leaves 1 person dead, firefighter injured

One person died in a fire at a home in San Francisco's Richmond District on Friday afternoon, according to the city's Fire Department.

Fire officials wrote on social media shortly before 3:30 p.m. about the one-alarm fire at a single-family home in the 500 block of 26th Avenue, located near the department's Station 14.

1 alarm fire on the 500 block of 26th Avenue across from SFFD station 14. The fire has been contained in this single family residence. There is 1 minor injury to a firefighter and 1 civilian fatality. Fire investigators are on scene now. No cause at this time and 26th Avenue… pic.twitter.com/nOZ404JQEM — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 11, 2025

The Fire Department did not say how the person died, but said a responding firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, fire officials said.