San Francisco DA charges man suspected of pushing woman into path of BART train with murder

Prosecutors in San Francisco charged a man for allegedly pushing a woman into the path of a BART train on Monday and killing her.

Trevor Belmont, 49, also known as Hoak Taing, has been charged with one count of murder, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. He is also accused of inflicting great bodily injury on a vulnerable person and that he allegedly intentionally killed the woman while lying in wait.

On Monday around 11 p.m., San Mateo resident Corazon Dandan, 74, was standing on the platform at the Powell Street BART station when she was allegedly pushed into the path of a Millbrae-bound train.

Dandan sustained severe head injuries and fell onto the platform, according to prosecutors. She was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and died.

BART police arrested Belmont not long after on the Powell Street station platform.

Family of Dandan told KPIX she worked as a telephone operator at several hotels, though she was mostly at Westin ST. Francis. She also preferred to work night shifts because she was "night owl."

Her family said they had asked to stop taking BART at night to commute from Daly City to Powell Street because it was dangerous — also because she didn't need to work anymore to meet financial needs.

However, she told them she continued to work because she loved her job.

Belmont is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday and remains in custody.