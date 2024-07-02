Elderly woman dies after being pushed into BART train in San Francisco; suspect arrested

An elderly woman died of her injuries after being pushed into an oncoming BART train in San Francisco Monday night and a suspect was arrested, the transit agency said.

The incident happened at about 11:06 p.m. at the Powell Street station where the 74-year-old woman was pushed into a Millbrae-bound train arriving at the station. The woman hit her head on the train and fell on the platform, BART said.

She was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where she later died of her injuries. The victim was not identified.

BART Police arrested 49-year-old Trevor Belmont on the Powell Street station platform shortly after the incident. Belmont, also known as Hoak Taing, who was described by police as a transient. Since 2013, police records show Belmont has been involved in nearly two dozen criminal cases in San Francisco.

Police investigators were reviewing surveillance video of the incident and were still determining the motive for the alleged attack.