Watch CBS News
Crime

San Francisco DA: Bogus lawyer convicted of grand theft, extortion

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Evening Edition 8-18-23
PIX Now Evening Edition 8-18-23 10:40

SAN FRANCISCO — A 69-year-old man was convicted of pretending to be an attorney and convincing a victim to hire him for $18,500, San Francisco prosecutors said.

Maher Soliman was convicted of one felony count of grand theft by false pretense and two felony counts of extortion, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.

Soliman told the victim that he was a federal prosecutor and required the victim to enter into a fraudulent attorney-client fee agreement for $18,500, according to prosecutors.

Later, in an attempt to collect an additional $2,000, Soliman threatened to accuse the victim of committing a crime and to report the victim's immigration status.

Soliman faces more than four years in state prison, prosecutors said.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.