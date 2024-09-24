San Francisco could permanently seize cars taken from sideshows under new law

San Francisco is one step closer to approving new penalties for people who participate in sideshows.

The legislation was announced in August by Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved the new laws — There will still be a final vote on Oct. 1.

Under the new penalties, it will be illegal to participate in promoting a sideshow, assembling for a sideshow, blocking or obstructing streets to set up for a sideshow, and impeding police from stopping a sideshow.

One of the new penalties would also see cars seized during a sideshow possibly being permanently seized.

A car seized during a sideshow could be impounded for more than 30 days if the district attorney is filing charges, and it could be permanently seized if the person is convicted.

All charges would be misdemeanors as it's the highest penalty currently allowed by state law.

The approval by the Board of Supervisors comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed four new laws to crack down on sideshows in the state.

In the Bay Area, some residents even took to creating their own street barriers to prevent them from happening on their streets.