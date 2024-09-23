California Gov. Newsom signs series of new laws aimed at illegal sideshows

California cracks down on sideshows with four new laws

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed into law four separate bills aimed at pumping the brakes on illegal sideshows across the state.

The laws will impose stricter penalties, increase accountability and strengthen what law enforcement can do while responding to illegal sideshows.

"Sideshows are reckless, criminal activities that endanger our communities. We have seen too many people killed or hurt at these events. Today, we are sending a clear message to anyone considering participating in or attending a sideshow: stricter penalties are in place, including the potential loss of your vehicle," Newsom said in a press release sent out by the Governor's Press Office.

What are the new laws?

Under the new laws, law enforcement officials across the state will have greater authority to impound vehicles, including those of spectators and people aiding in illegal sideshows or races. The terms "sideshows" and "street takeovers" will also be standardized statewide.

The four bills signed into law are:

AB 1978, authored by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Rancho Santa Margarita) regarding speed contests.

AB 2186. authored by Assemblymember Greg Wallis (R-Palm Springs) regarding vehicle impoundment.

AB 2807, authored by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) regarding sideshows and street takeovers.

AB 3085, authored by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) regarding vehicle removals and impoundments.

Sideshow activity across the state

Sideshows, or street takeovers, are unauthorized gatherings where participants perform reckless driving stunts, including doughnuts and burnouts. They have become an increasing nuisance in urban areas across California.

In February, in California's Central Valley, a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office sideshow task force busted a massive sideshow in Stockton, which resulted in 150 people being detained and nearly 90 vehicles impounded. The sheriff's office said they have not had sideshow activity since then.

That operation and task force have influenced similar crackdowns across the state. Maintaining the enforcement is a subject one sergeant on the task force has shared with other cities. That includes San Francisco, where its mayor announced in August a series of new penalties similar to those that Gov. Newsom signed into state law.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office also previously said it would be offering a blueprint for other jurisdictions dealing with sideshows.

Up north in Sacramento, two deadly shootings related to sideshow activity occurred on the last day of summer.

A city councilmember in California's capital city had, since 2023, proposed a new ordinance imposing stronger penalties to address reckless driving, promoting sideshows, and observing sideshow activity. On the same day San Francisco's mayor announced the city's new sideshow penalties, the Sacramento councilmember said the proposed city ordinance was at a standstill.