San Francisco church remembers Pope Francis as a reformer

The sounds of music fill the colorful Cathedral in the Castro, the Most Holy Redeemer Church.

Grace Renaud leads the way.

"My part is to get people to feel free to have a voice through music, so that they speak up in their ways and the ways they influence and create culture together," said Renaud.

Renaud and her fellow parishioners are remembering the late Pope Francis as a reformer, they say, whose message to the world consistently emphasized inclusivity.

"He is a global representation of the principle of the Catholic Church, which is an emanation of love, and a vibration that transcends language, and really speaks to the human heart that says, 'Now is the time to be love,'" said Renaud.

The Holy Redeemer Church in the Castro became affectionately known as 'Gays and Grays' nearly a half century ago, when elderly parishioners started an aids outreach ministry to young gay men.

Mike Daly left the Church, but eventually found his way back.

"I wanted to feel loved by Rome, and I felt that he did love everyone," said Daly.

He and other parishioners believe Francis spread a different kind of message than what used to be shared by a more conservative Vatican.

"Many people have come back to church because of Pope Francis, who have felt his love and his inclusion and have made that journey back in," said parishioner Nanette Lee Miller.

USF chaplain and theologian Donal Godfrey says the Late Pope went beyond what he had expected during his 12-year papacy, when speaking of inclusivity for the gay community.

"He made it clear you didn't have to make a choice between those identities. You could choose to be Catholic and also LGBTQ. That didn't go down very well all around the world, as we know but, but it was a significant change," said Godfrey.

Godfrey believes the road ahead for the Catholic Church is clear.

"The Catholic Church needs somebody who will continue this movement of reform in a respectful way and a way of dialogue, understanding that there are great differences within the church," said Godfrey.

"My hope is that the new pope will continue this engagement and bring people back and not push them away," said Daly.

The journey to openly commune in faith has been a long one for so many like Daly and Renaud.

"Sometimes we have to believe in something that seems unfathomable, which is a truly human, inclusive Pope in every sense," said Renaud.

It's on that note of hope and faith, they pray for a continuation of welcoming more people in, rather than keeping others out.

The public viewing ahead of Pope Francis' funeral ends Friday.

The funeral has been set for Saturday in St. Peter's Square.

It will be attended by world leaders, including President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Conclaves to select Francis' successor must begin within 15 to 20 days after a pope dies.