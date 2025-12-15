San Francisco businesses say Union Square is going through a revival

As the Cal Band kicked off the holiday season in Union Square, the festive sounds carried more than seasonal cheer. For many, they signaled a long-awaited revival of San Francisco's historic shopping and gathering place after years of struggle.

Once marked by store closures and safety concerns, Union Square is seeing renewed momentum as several high-profile tenants move into the area, including renowned chef Michael Mina.

"When you're in a city that is so beautiful like San Francisco, and such a glorious history, to be part of Union Square to begin with was a complete honor," Mina said. The celebrity chef recently opened Bourbon Steak inside of the Westin St. Francis grand lobby. He also opened a bar in partnership with Warriors NBA champion Steph Curry, entitled The Eighth Rule.

Just outside of the landmark hotel, Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance, said public safety remains a top priority as crowds increase during the holiday shopping season.

"Crime is down 40 percent year to date, here in the greater downtown, certainly Union Square," Rodriguez said. "We have police officers, friendly police officers, community police officers, throughout the district to make sure that everyone feels safe when they're down here enjoying all that we have to offer."

Union Square has also attracted major international retailers, including Nintendo, a company valued at roughly $87 billion with a global fan base. Rodriguez said the company's decision to open a store in the area sends a powerful message.

"It's almost priceless," she said. "It's really remarkable when a business of this magnitude decides to bet on San Francisco, and certainly Union Square, and call Union Square its home."

The district is now hosting tens of thousands of visitors, drawing both tourists and locals with a mix of iconic brands, new stores and dining experiences.

"So, this is Pop Mart, a really incredible store, that apparently, everyone is crazy about," Rodriguez said while pointing out one of the area's newest attractions.

Shoppers line up for viral collectibles like the Labubu, while diners fill restaurants to try menu items like Chef Michael Mina's famous flaming tomahawk steak.

For many business owners and city leaders, the energy reflects more than commerce; it signals resilience.

"To do it in a time where I think it means a lot to San Francisco, to have something very iconic," Mina said. "It's everybody pitching in, and everybody saying San Francisco is stronger than ever."

After years of challenges, Union Square's comeback is unfolding one storefront, one crowd, and one celebration at a time.