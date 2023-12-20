San Francisco building owners alerted to strong winds coming later this week

San Francisco building owners were reminded Tuesday to take precautions as the city faces possible strong winds later this week.

The National Weather Service said early Wednesday morning that there was a mid- or upper-level low-pressure system over 300 miles west of San Francisco. Forecasters say there are gusty and gale-force winds possible on Friday night.

The city's Department of Building Inspection recommends the following:

Close and latch any operable windows.

Remove loose or unsecured objects from balconies, roofs or other outside areas.

Contact building management to help secure the opening cracks or signs of distress.

Secure scaffolding and construction equipment and materials on roofs and outside areas if there is construction work.

Call 911 in case of an emergency or injury.

Those with other building-related issues are asked to file a report at 311 and DBI will send an inspector to investigate.

Earlier this year, several downtown high-rise buildings had windows blown out during strong wind storms. Following the incidents, city officials ordered the inspection of façades for buildings 15 stories or taller and built after 1998.