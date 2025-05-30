San Francisco Mayor proposes cutting 1,400+ jobs to help close the $800 million deficit

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie says he is going balance the city budget by cutting more than 1,400 positions a move unions say will hurt city services.

The Mayor's Office said positions are spread over 40 different departments. The majority of the cut positions are vacant but the mayor's office said about 100 people spread over 17 departments will be losing their jobs.

"Unfortunately, in a crisis like this, there are no easy fixes. We are facing some incredibly difficult decisions that will impact our workforce and nonprofit partners," Lurie said. "We have worked hard to limit those impacts and are grateful for the contributions and sacrifice of these dedicated public servants as we work to reclaim our place as the greatest city in the world."

Four unions representing thousands of San Francisco city workers pushed back on the proposed cuts saying the mayor needs to demand more taxes from large businesses.

"We are deeply disappointed that the mayor has chosen to cut crucial public services that San Francisco residents and small businesses rely on, rather than working with city workers on the pathway forward that we laid out five months ago," said SEIU 1021 President Theresa Rutherford.

The office said there will be no cuts to sworn police officers. The budget does show an increase in police and fire department spending. City officials say that is due to a 7% pay increase and money for police overtime staffing. There will be cuts to civilian roles in those departments.

The office said personnel cuts will save the city approximately $40 million.

In addition to staff cuts Lurie said the city will be saving $100 million by bringing grants and contracts back to pre-pandemic spending levels. He also said they will be holding non-profits accountable for how they spend city money.

"As we get our fiscal house in order, we are revisiting contracts across city government and bringing grants back in line with pre-pandemic levels. Going forward, funds will be allocated with the expectation of increased accountability and measurable results," Lurie said.

Other key budget takeaways:

50% cut in the city travel budget

$60 million reduction in FEMA reimbursements

$400 placed in a reserve due to uncertainty around the federal and state budget

$75 million for capital projects and maintenance

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will now provide recommended changes to the proposed budget. It is expected to be approved in July.