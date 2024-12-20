Bay Area braces for another wet weekend with arrival of latest storm system

A series of storms is expected to move through the Bay Area starting this weekend and lasting through the better part of next week, bringing rain, saturated soils and dangerous ocean conditions.

Friday's sunny skies will give way to a "parade of impactful storms" that should start late Friday night, with the first of two weekend low-pressure systems dousing the region in up to an inch and a half of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

We're monitoring a pattern change that's bringing several rounds of rain and high surf beginning this weekend, with significant impacts expected Monday and Tuesday and the potential for significant rainfall continuing after Christmas. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/88NrPmFQQX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 19, 2024

During the weekend, southerly winds will pick up speed and soggy conditions will saturate soils and set up for a second pair of storms expected to run from Monday through Thursday.

A High Surf Advisory is expected to last from 6 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday with a High Surf Warning likely on Monday and Tuesday due to life-threatening big wave conditions along the beaches and some bayside locations.

As the wet weather persists and winds rise to 45 mph at higher elevations, people should be wary of fallen trees, mud and rock slides and rising creeks and streams, according to the weather service.

During the second pair of storms, rainfall totals are expected to top out at between 2.5 inches and 3.5 inches in the region, with the chance of thunderstorms highest during Monday and Tuesday.