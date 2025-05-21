San Francisco native uses art to show love for her hometown

As we celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month, we want to introduce you to a Chinese American graphic designer and illustrator whose work is featured in San Francisco.

Lori Chinn contributed to the city's iconic heart sculpture series and shared the inspiration for her work.

Chinn is a second-generation Chinese American. Born and raised in San Francisco, her artwork reflects both her love for S.F. and her culture.

"Being an Asian American in S.F. is definitely something you can be proud of and you don't have to feel ashamed of," said Chinn. "Your culture is everywhere."

Some of Chinn's favorite memories are with her family in San Francisco's Chinatown.

She even created a series of nostalgic designs, featuring her favorite childhood Chinese snacks growing up.

"Especially the Vitasoy," said Chinn. "My grandpa used to take me and my brother to Chinatown, and we would always play at the playground and for sure after, he would take us to like, one of those tiny little corner stores that sadly is no longer there. He would go and let me and my brother both get a Vitasoy, and we would sit on the stoop and wait for the bus together and just drink our Vitasoys."

It's not just Chinatown but it's part of a city she calls home that means so much to her.

"Everything about S.F. is special at least to me because that's where I grew up, but I love that it's a place that a lot of people can come and be themselves," said Chinn.

You could say, Lori left her heart in San Francisco, designing two sculptures for the Hearts in San Francisco public art project.

"This heart here in Union Square is probably one of my proudest moments," said Chinn. "Just growing up in San Francisco, you always see all the cool art downtown, and everyone knows the hearts that are in Union Square."

Chinn's entire family is proud of her, especially her dad, who couldn't be prouder.

"I remember when Lori had her beautiful heart displayed at Union Square," said Jeff Chinn, her father. "My wife and I would go there every other week and point out to people admiring the heart that my daughter painted that."

Chinn's second San Francisco heart sculpture which celebrates S.F's diversity is proudly displayed in the main hallway of her former high school Lowell.

"Each hand has its own unique design, but I love when they overlap and then when they intersect with each other and just show that everyone has a connection, and I just love those things," said Chinn. "Just like, being able to celebrate everyone's differences but also celebrate our similarities."

Honoring both her culture and her city, Chinn's artwork celebrates the beauty of diversity and unity.

Serving as a heartfelt love letter to her community, Chinn's artwork aims to bring joy to the people and places that have shaped her into who she is today.

Chinn's "Welcome Home Heart" sculpture raised $50,000 for Zuckerberg General Hospital's ER.