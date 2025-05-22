Watch CBS News
Woman arrested at San Francisco airport allegedly caught with 150 lbs. of cannabis

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A Southern California woman has been charged after she was allegedly caught with more than 150 pounds of cannabis at San Francisco International Airport earlier this month, prosecutors said.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Diane Bahlawan of Glendale in Los Angeles County has been charged with felony transportation of marijuana and commercial burglary.

According to the San Francisco Police Department's Airport Division, Bahlawan was at the airport for a United Airlines flight to Frankfurt, Germany around 5:15 a.m. on May 6. A U.S. Customs agent examined her luggage and found 130 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis, weighing a total of 151.07 pounds.

Bahlawan was stopped before boarding the flight and was arrested. She posted bail later that day.

Officials with the airport would not comment about the incident.

Prosecutors said Bahlawan is scheduled to appear for her arraignment on June 2.

