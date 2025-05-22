Woman arrested at San Francisco airport allegedly caught with 150 lbs. of cannabis

California cracking down on illegal marijuana grows, but dispensaries continue to struggle

California cracking down on illegal marijuana grows, but dispensaries continue to struggle

California cracking down on illegal marijuana grows, but dispensaries continue to struggle

A Southern California woman has been charged after she was allegedly caught with more than 150 pounds of cannabis at San Francisco International Airport earlier this month, prosecutors said.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Diane Bahlawan of Glendale in Los Angeles County has been charged with felony transportation of marijuana and commercial burglary.

According to the San Francisco Police Department's Airport Division, Bahlawan was at the airport for a United Airlines flight to Frankfurt, Germany around 5:15 a.m. on May 6. A U.S. Customs agent examined her luggage and found 130 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis, weighing a total of 151.07 pounds.

Bahlawan was stopped before boarding the flight and was arrested. She posted bail later that day.

Officials with the airport would not comment about the incident.

Prosecutors said Bahlawan is scheduled to appear for her arraignment on June 2.