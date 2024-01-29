San Francisco 49ers' playoff run helping businesses in the city

SAN FRANCISCO — The 49ers' ride to the Super Bowl is giving all kinds of businesses a boost in the Bay Area, especially local bars that depend on fan fever.

"I do see on game days a lot of the bars here do better as well because of the spinoff from here," said Cyril Hackett.

At Kezar Pub, Hackett took over nearly 30 years ago. And It wasn't long after that the Niners captured a Super Bowl ring.

"That was a big deal. I thought I was going to have Super Bowls every year. We get to them, but we've lost a few," said Hackett.

That was in 1995 as the 49ers won their fifth title. Since then, Hackett has amassed an impressive collection of old pictures, game day programs, autographs, and other memorabilia.

He got to know some of the old-timers who used to stop by and once played just across the street at the 49ers' first home, Kezar Stadium.

Hackett said business jumps 40% for a big Niners game this season.

"People tend to get excited, spend more money, buy drinks for friends and food. It's been pretty good. Very good actually," said Hackett.

Amy Donovan has been working as a bartender for a little more than a year.

"People tend to close out their checks in a happier fashion than when they lose. I'd say we probably make double the money compared to a normal Sunday," said Donovan.

A Super Bowl showing will also draw in more fans like Johana Butler.

"We have some crazy 49er fans. They just get pumped. I love coming here for sporting events," said Butler.

Butler is a season ticket holder and went to the NFC championship game against the Lions, but won't be heading to Vegas.

"I would love to, but, for the worst seats, I looked they're 8-to-9 grand. That's ridiculous," said Butler.

Those steep prices will mean a trip to the local bar for many fans.

"This is the year. Let's hope. I really think this might be the year you know," said Hackett.

It's a win- win for pubs banking on the Niners. Kezar Pub's owner said it's one of the lucky ones that fills up on game days.

Kezar Pub is not planning to do anything different or offer any specials for the Super Bowl.