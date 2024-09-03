Reports: 49ers All-Pro LT Trent Williams ends holdout after agreeing to new deal

Trent Williams, the San Francisco 49ers star left tackle embroiled in a lengthy contract dispute with the team, has reportedly ended his holdout and was headed to the Bay Area to sign a new deal and report to practice.

Social media posts by Williams' brother and his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, indicated Williams was traveling Monday night to finalize the deal with the team.

All-Pro LT Trent Williams is headed to SF to finalize a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

-#elitelyaltysports @ou_football pic.twitter.com/Gykw73TXoi — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) September 3, 2024

The 36-year-old Williams, widely considered the National Football League's top offensive lineman, has held out through the entire 49ers training camp and three preseason games, accruing more than $4 million in fines for the missed practices and games, ESPN reported.

In 2021, Williams signed a six-year, $138 million extension, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL at the time. However, the $22 million he's owed for 2025 and the $32 million for 2026 were not guaranteed. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones cites a source that says there are still "a few things to work through" but it's believed the new deal will be finalized this week with an eye on a Week 1 start.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 28, 2024. Scot Tucker / AP

Word of the deal comes less than a week after the 49ers and All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk agreed to a $120 million four-year contract extension, keeping Aiyuk with the team through the 2028 season.

The 2024 season would be Williams' 15th season in the NFL.

The 49ers, reigning National Football Conference champions, begin the regular season on Monday night against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.