San Francisco leaders say 2025 had "historic" drop in crime; homicides at 70-year low

Officials in San Francisco on Friday said overall crime in the city went down by 25% in 2025, with the number of homicides reaching a level not seen in more than 70 years.

According to a statement from the police department, crime has declined in multiple categories. Property crimes were down by 27%, while violent crimes were down by 18%.

In 2025, the city recorded 28 homicides, down 20% from the previous year and the lowest number of homicides since 1954, police said. The homicide clearance rate was 125%, as detectives solved several cases from previous years.

"These historic reductions in crime show what's possible when we focus relentlessly on public safety and give our officers the tools to succeed," Mayor Daniel Lurie said. "I'm grateful to the men and women of the SFPD and all of our partners who are delivering real results for San Franciscans, even while operating short-staffed."

The mayor added that the city planned to keep on hiring new officers, following an executive directive he signed in May. In October, the department reported the largest surge of recruits in years.

"Our officers have been doing a tremendous job fighting crime and keeping San Francisco safe," said Police Chief Derrick Lew, who was appointed last month. "We're committed to building on these successes in the new year to ensure San Francisco remains one of the safest cities in the world."

Police credited community engagement and multiple violence reduction efforts behind the drop in crime, including the use of technology such as drones, license plate readers and public safety cameras.

The department also credited the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center in leading to more than 6,600 arrests in connection with drug-related activity. Officers said they had also seized more than 1,000 firearms and more than 56 pounds of fentanyl.

Meanwhile, retail theft operations have led to key arrests, resulting in reductions in larcenies and retail thefts.

Other notable crime trends touted by city officials include a 16% decrease in shootings, robberies being down 24%, car break-ins down 43% and vehicle thefts being down 44%.