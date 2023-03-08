San Franciscans affected by rain prepare for another atmospheric river

SAN FRANCISCO - The playground of a preschool in the Mission was destroyed two months ago after a retaining wall collapsed on New Year's Eve. Now, they're getting ready for more heavy rain.

"It's still a mess. We've not received any support from the city, state, or FEMA," said Bethica Quinn, executive director at Centro Las Olas preschool.

Quinn told KPIX that nothing had been fixed, so the concerns are real as another atmospheric river approaches the Bay Area.

"The big problem is...you see the water here...it all flows down and goes right into her house," Quinn explained.

Right into Mary Coulton's house.

"This is my battle against the next storm...the broom and that drain," Coulton said.

It's an ongoing battle. Her house keeps flooding every time it rains.

"The water was about 12 inches high back here when it went through, and you can see from the mold on the sheetrock that will verify that it was quite high," Coulton said.

With such heavy flooding, every action matters.

"Well, we had to put these sandbags here because the water heaters wouldn't restart, and it was four days until PG&E could turn that hot water back on...fortunately the furnaces stayed on, or I would have to move out," Coulton explained.

Despite the challenges, Bethica, Mary, and the other neighbors affected are coming together to support one another during this difficult time.

They told KPIX the plan is to check the roof for leaks, and add more sandbags all over the properties to prevent more damage.