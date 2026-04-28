San Bruno package thief suspect who wore Amazon vest arrested, police say

A suspected package thief in San Bruno who wore an Amazon vest while stealing from porches was arrested after a tip from an alert resident, police said.

The San Bruno Police Department said on social media Tuesday that an apartment resident on Admiral Court just west of El Camino Real reported someone with an Amazon vest running what appeared to be a reverse delivery route after 10 p.m. on Monday.

After the resident provided information on the suspect and vehicle, distinguished by its faded paint and bright green primer on the driver side door, the department used automated license plate reader cameras to track down the vehicle in Daly City, police said.

Images of a suspect arrest in San Bruno package thefts and the suspect vehicle, April 27, 2026. San Bruno Police Department

Following a traffic stop, officers found over 30 packages belonging to San Bruno residents, according to police. The unidentified suspect, a 60-year-old San Francisco man with a history of theft-related arrests, was booked into the county jail.

Police also said that the man was linked to dozens of other missing packages from the same area over the past few weeks.