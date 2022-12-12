Watch CBS News
Police investigate reports of suspicious van driver offering rides to kids in San Anselmo

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN ANSELMO – Authorities are following up on reports Monday of a man driving a van offering rides to children in San Anselmo.

"We have recently been made aware that there are multiple social media posts regarding a suspicious white van and its driver offering children rides after school in and around the town of San Anselmo," the Central Marin Police Authority said in a news release.

Police are trying to find the van and identify the driver, who is only described as a White man who is bald.

Anyone who has seen the van driver acting suspiciously, or spots a similar white van near schools or children, is asked to contact Central Marin Police at (415) 927-5150, or 911 if appropriate.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 4:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

