San Anselmo backtracks on its paid parking system after community frustration

San Anselmo repealed its paid parking system after the community voiced its frustration with the new system.

For months the business community has been in an uproar, saying the payment system had driven customers away. So, they took their complaints to the town council. And while they say, 'You can't fight City Hall,' in this case they didn't have to because City Hall agreed with them.

The city paid more than $140,000 for the app-based parking meters located on each block. But the system required a credit card and/or smart phone to pay the fee, and, Derek Mitchell, who owns the Marin Outdoor Trading Company, said it was too much for many of the elderly residents of the town.

"They don't even have the credit card on their phone, and they were trying to take a picture of this sign. It was — They just gave up and left. Two people right next to each other just gave up and drove away," said Mitchell.

The same thing was happening up and down San Anselmo Avenue as people began boycotting the entire business district.

"I got literal hate mail here," said Pat Townsley, owner of Creekside Pizza and Taproom.

He kept careful records and found he was losing about $1,000 dollars per day from when the parking program first began.

"We saw it fall off right away," he said. "There was a test period in June, and it took off in July, and it went south right away."

So, on Thursday, Sept. 11, the angry merchants gathered at a special meeting of the council, ready for a fight only to find that there was nobody to fight with.

"I think the approach we used here was not the right one," admitted councilmember Steve Burdo. "We said we're open to making changes, and tonight is the opportunity to make some of those changes."

"I think they're horrible," said councilmember Eileen Burke about the payment kiosks. "And that's the first thing we have to admit, is it was badly executed."

"I think it has damaged our economic vitality," said councilmember Chantel Walker. "I want us to come back. I don't want us to be a town where we make the newspaper and the TV because of our parking. We're a wonderful place. I'd like to see that again."

The council voted unanimously to repeal the entire program. And by the next morning, the pay meters were covered, and signs proclaimed the return of free two-hour parking. The town still owes $86,000 for the machines, which will be slowly paid off from its two existing paid parking lots. But spaces along San Anselmo Avenue are open to all and the business owners are now giving the city leaders a tip of the cap.

"Yes, I think it's pretty unique," said Townsley. "That a town council would take such immediate attention, take such a look, and a step back, and go, 'Oops, we screwed this up, and now we're going to fix it.'"

Benedetto Cico, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, agreed.

"I believe the good lesson in all of this is, for everybody involved, is that the people spoke loud and clear and the town listened immediately. So, that's great," he said. "Overall, I believe it turned out really well. We are very happy, and it was a great day for the entire town."

The paid parking system was projected to generate about $27,000 per month. But during June, July and August, the program averaged only about $10,000 per month. The program began as a way to pay for greater enforcement of the two-hour limit. Now, the town will have to figure out how to do that without driving off the very customers they're trying to make room for.