Runaway concrete truck plows into Daly City homes

Watch: Scene of runaway concrete mixer truck crash into Daly City homes
Watch: Scene of runaway concrete mixer truck crash into Daly City homes 02:57

A runaway concrete mixer truck rolled down a steep street in a Daly City neighborhood and smashed into two houses Friday morning, leaving them severely damaged, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Shipley Avenue near Simpson Drive between Callan Boulevard and Gellert Boulevard. The truck crashed into the front of a parked vehicle before plowing into one home and coming to rest embedded in the house next door, leaving both with significant structural damage.

Concrete mixer truck into Daly City home
A concrete mixer truck is seen lodged in a house on Shipley Avenue in Daly City after it rolled down the street, hitting two homes, May 30, 2025. KPIX / Stringer

The North County Fire Authority told CBS News San Francisco that there were no injuries reported, but more than a dozen people were displaced as a result of the crash.

The Daly City Building Department red-tagged both buildings, and Pacific Gas and Electric crews were on hand to shut off utilities to the homes.

Crews worked for hours to transfer the cement to another truck so it could be extricated from the building.

