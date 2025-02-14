Rockslide blocks lanes of U.S. Highway 101 north of Golden Gate Bridge

Rockslide blocks lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Sausalito

A rockslide blocked several lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just north of the Golden Gate Bridge Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the slide just south of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito began Thursday evening at around 8 p.m. and blocked the No. 4 lane.

UPDATE

Here’s a look at the slide as of 11pm pic.twitter.com/G0xNPM9Exd — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) February 14, 2025

Just before 11 p.m., the CHP said the rockslide had blocked an additional two lanes. Caltrans crews worked overnight to clear the lanes but as of 6:45 a.m., the No. 3 and 4 lanes were still blocked during the morning into San Francisco.

The cleanup was estimated to be completed by 8 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Caltrans crews clear a rockslide on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sausalito, Feb. 14, 2025. California Highway Patrol