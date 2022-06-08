Robbers invade two San Jose homes in one day; homeowner discovers group in house

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – Robbers broke into two homes in one day last week in San Jose, and a homeowner's dash camera captured one of the incidents when she pulled into her driveway, according to San Jose Police.

Police responded to reports of two home invasion robberies on Monday, May 31.

The first was reported about 2 p.m. in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue near Baton Rouge Drive on the city's east side, where five to six suspects entered a home and stole a vehicle from the garage.

Image of suspects in a home invasion robbery May 31, 2022, fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle as captured by the dash camera of the homeowner pulled into her driveway. San Jose Police via Bay City News

Two hours later, another home invasion robbery was reported about 1.3 miles north in the 1000 block of Summerdale Avenue. Police said they are likely the same suspects as the first robbery, as they were using a vehicle stolen from the first house robbed.

The vehicle and suspects were in the garage when the homeowner pulled her vehicle into the driveway and were visible on her vehicle's dash camera when the automatic garage door opened.

The driver stopped abruptly, still partly in the street and called police.

The video footage shows the suspects in no hurry to leave, as they waved to the driver and packed items into the vehicle without any visible signs of rushing. After about 90 seconds, the suspects drove off in the stolen vehicle.

Police reminded the public to be vigilant in their neighborhoods. If you see something out of place, say something. Report suspicious activity to 9-1-1, or anonymously report crime tips via Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Detective Van Brande #4542 with the department's robbery unit at (408) 277-4166 or e-mail 4542@sanjoseca.gov.