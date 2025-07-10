Man fatally shot overnight in Richmond's first homicide of 2025

A man who was fatally shot overnight was found by Richmond Police officers early Thursday, in the city's first homicide in nearly a year.

Officers said they received a ShotSpotter notification of possible gunfire on the 900 block of 8th Street in the city's Iron Triangle around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police went to the scene but did not find any evidence of a shooting.

Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, police received a call about an unresponsive man on the ground on the 900 block of 9th Street, about one block east of the earlier ShotSpotter activation.

Officers arrived at the second location and found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim's identity has not been released.

The incident is Richmond's first homicide of 2025 and the first since Oct. 2024.

The East Bay city has seen a significant drop in homicides in recent years. In 2023, Richmond recorded eight homicides, reportedly the fewest since officials started tracking homicides in 1971.

Richmond had 11 homicides in 2024, according to the city's crime statistics.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Marecek of Richmond Police at 510-621-1835 or KMarecek@RichmondPD.net.