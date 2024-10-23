Rice Junky offers a twist on Korean cuisine for Santa Clara's night owls

For fans seeking a satisfying meal after a long day or a thrilling game, Rice Junky is becoming a late-night haven.

Known for its flavorful bowls, the eatery has gained a following among sports enthusiasts, particularly San Francisco 49ers fans.

Joe Yun, the manager of the Santa Clara establishment, explains the restaurant's unique approach to Korean cuisine.

"When you think about Korean restaurants, there's a lot of side dishes and good food, of course," said Yun. "But we think a little different. We don't serve a lot of side dishes, but we put everything in one bowl."

This philosophy caters to diners looking for a hearty meal or Korean beverages like soju. Rice Junky remains open later than most Santa Clara restaurants, attracting a diverse crowd, especially after games at nearby Levi's Stadium.

"Many different sports fans come and visit us before and after games, especially since we open late, until midnight," explained Yun.

Adding to the experience, the restaurant employs a robot server to help accommodate large crowds.

And it's not just the robot server that surprises diners, but the fact that there is a place available for late-night munchies.

Patrons like Rein Hijosa appreciate the convenience.

"By the time we get to the car, it's like, nothing else is open. So found this place just by accident. And then, we liked the food, a lot," he shared.

In addition to its culinary offerings, Rice Junky immerses diners in a cultural experience, with K-pop music enhancing the atmosphere.

"We have a lot of K-pop stars in the background, and yeah, we play K-pop music a lot," Yun added.

With its combination of vibrant flavors and lively ambiance, Rice Junky is quickly becoming a go-to spot for Santa Clara's night owls.