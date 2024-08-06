Watch CBS News
Retail theft operation at San Jose Lowe's store nets 10 suspects, $2,000 in recovered merchandise

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

A recent retail-theft crackdown at a Lowe's Home Improvement store in San Jose led to the identification of ten suspects last week, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the operation Tuesday morning, noting that the crackdown was a joint effort between the sheriff's retail theft unit, the San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office focusing on a local Lowe's retail store during the past week.

The post said 10 suspects were identified and approximately $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Lowe's was recovered during this operation. The post included photos of merchandise and seven people in handcuffs after being taken into custody.

"We will continue to send a strong message to the public that retail theft will NOT be tolerated," part of the post read.  

