Rescued Sacramento Chihuahua becoming top dog in marathons

Running a marathon takes grit, training and heart. Andrew Owens has all three. But what sets him apart isn't his pace, it's his partner.

"The minute she sees the people, the loudspeaker, then she knows something big is about to happen," Owens told CBS News Bay Area.

Meet Jellybean. Nine pounds of fur and fight, rescued from a Sacramento shelter and now showing the marathon world who's the top dog.

She races alongside her dad Andrew and his girlfriend Melissa.

Jellybean's warmup routine? Nonexistent. Her carb load? Dog treats. Her training plan? Just keep going.

And go she has: seven marathons, two ultra-marathons and a personal best of 3 hours, 47 minutes.

CBS News Bay Area caught up with her at the Berkeley Trail Adventure Run, though "caught up" might be stretching it.

Jellybean was running ahead in a speed that is surprising for a Chihuahua.

"What I've learned is that marathon runners come in all shapes and sizes," Owens said.

It all started when Owens took her on short jogs and discovered she was born to run. Soon, this tiny pooch was inspiring others.

"Someone came up to me and said, 'If she can do it, why can't I?'" Owens said.

Craig Schmidt, who runs Inside Trail Racing (https://insidetrail.com/), said dog-friendly marathons are on the rise. But there's a catch.

"Not every dog is good to go running, not every dog is good to be out on the trails, so it's definitely a lot of training that goes into it," Schmidt said.

After five hours and 28 minutes, Jellybean crossed the finish line, without so much as breaking a sweat. Now her sights are set on something even bigger -- a world record attempt for small dogs during a marathon in Utah next May.

But not before heading to her post-marathon ritual.

"Next stop, Chipotle kids meal chicken double cheese," Owens said.