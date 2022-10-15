Report: Jordan Poole finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jordan Poole will be wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey for the foreseeable future. Poole, 23, is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

CBS Sports is reporting the new deal will keep Poole in Golden State through the 2026-27 NBA season.

Extension talks between the two sides had been in the works for weeks, and they were ultimately able to reach an agreement ahead of Monday's deadline for players from the 2019 draft to sign rookie-scale extensions prior to the start of the season. Poole now won't have the contract situation hanging over his head when he's out on the floor doing his thing.

Poole is heading into his fourth season with the Warriors after the team selected him late in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft. He's coming off of a breakout campaign in which he started in 51 games, averaged 18.5 points, four assists and 3.4 rebounds per performance, and proved to be an integral part of Golden State's offensive attack.

The Warriors were able to win the title last season, and Poole was a major part of the reason why. With the extension, it's clear that the Warriors expect him to continue to be a significant contributor to the franchise moving forward.

Poole was recently in the news for being on the receiving end of a punch from teammate Draymond Green during practice. Green has since apologized for his actions and took a leave of absence from the team for several days. He was also fined an undisclosed amount by the organization. Now the two players will look to put their issues behind them and come together in order to help the Warriors try to repeat as NBA champions.