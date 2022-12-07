Report: Garoppolo does not need foot surgery; could return in 7-8 weeks

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- According to a report, doctors concluded that injured San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does not require foot surgery.

Garoppolo suffered a foot injury after taking a sack on the first drive of the eventual 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo had suffered a broken foot, and will require surgery that will knock him out for the rest of the season. However, after more evaluation, that may not be the case.

According to ESPN, he did not suffer a Lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes according to plan, Garoppolo could return in seven to eight weeks. Seven weeks from this past Sunday will be when the divisional playoff games are held.