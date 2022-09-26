Man arrested in August shooting at Redwood City park

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

REDWOOD CITY – Police in Redwood City on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in August.

Jorge Daniel Gomez, 32, of San Carlos, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and possession of methamphetamine for sale, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

On Aug. 19, a suspect fired several rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park.

Police said the intended victim was not struck by the gunfire, but multiple rounds struck a Boys and Girls Club building.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting, but the incident caused a lockdown of the Boys and Girls Club and nearby Hoover Elementary School.

Investigators ultimately identified Gomez as the shooter, and on Wednesday, police and members of the San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at his residence.

Gomez was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a loaded and illegally possessed Glock handgun and three quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine, police said.

Police also seized more than $3,000 as evidence of illegal drug sales.