15-year-old arrested in deadly shooting outside Redwood City grocery store

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot near a grocery store in Redwood City early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of Adams Street near the Whole Foods Market around 1:40 a.m. following reports of a person lying on the road. Officers found an adult male with a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Firefighters and paramedics were called, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as an 18-year-old Redwood City resident but did not release his name.

Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the case.

On Thursday afternoon, police received a call about a family disturbance involving a 15-year-old male suspected of assaulting another family member. Police said the 15-year-old was a person of interest in the deadly shooting.

Authorities were able to locate the teen and arrested him on suspicion of assault. After further investigation, police established probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of murder.

The teen has been booked into juvenile hall. His name has not been released due to his age.

Police said Friday that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"This appears to have been an isolated incident between individuals known to each other, and not a random act of violence," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100.