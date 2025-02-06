Person found fatally shot overnight near Redwood City supermarket

A person was fatally shot behind a supermarket in Redwood City early Thursday morning, according to police.

According to Lt. Jeff Clements of the Redwood City Police Department, officers learned that someone was lying on the road behind the Whole Foods Market store in the area of Adams Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a person bleeding from what looked like a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel provided first aid, but the victim was eventually pronounced dead, Clements said.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.