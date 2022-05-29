Red Flag Warning issued for parts of North Bay starting Monday

ST. HELENA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity for parts of the North Bay and the west side of the Sacramento Valley, according to fire officials.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit sent out a press release Sunday morning that the Red Flag Warning would go into effect starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30. It will remain in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are forecasted. A combination of low relative humidity, high winds, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Weather officials have forecast winds with gusts up to 35 mph, and low RH values of 5-15%.

Cal Fire said the Greatest threat will be on the west side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5. Cal Fire reminds residents to prepare your family, have your Emergency Supply Kit ready, and have evacuation plans in place in case the event a fire starts near you. For more information, visit the Ready for Wildfire website.