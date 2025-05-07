Watch CBS News
Real IDs are now required at airports across the U.S. for domestic travel

Mary Cunningham
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham
Anne Marie D. Lee
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Anne Marie D. Lee

Travel expectations without a Real ID
Don't have a Real ID? Here's what to expect if you're flying 02:53

As of Wednesday, U.S. travelers flying domestically are required to show a Real ID at airport checkpoints. The May 7 deadline for Americans to switch to the federally compliant identification comes after being delayed for more than 20 years. 

In the weeks before the new ID requirement was set to take effect on Wednesday, travelers gathered outside of state driver's license agencies across the country to secure their Real ID, which has a star marking at the upper-right part of the card. 

Five states — Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Vermont — also issue what is called an Enhanced Driver's License (EDL), or Enhanced ID. This is considered an acceptable alternative to a Real ID card. 

CBS News captured long wait times at the Real ID Supercenter in downtown Chicago and the DMV in Pomona, California, with lines snaking around the block. 

Those without Real ID can still apply

While the cards are required for domestic air travel starting Wednesday, officials have emphasized that May 7 is not the last day Americans can get a Real ID. "The vast majority of people do not need a Real ID before Wednesday," Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told CBS News Chicago. 

People who aren't flying until later in the year can wait to make an appointment. Air travelers are also allowed to bring an alternative form of identification, such as a passport, to get through security checkpoints, according to the TSA. A list of alternative forms of identification that will be accepted at security checkpoints can be found on the TSA's website here.

Texas resident Donna Barron made sure to secure her Real ID before boarding a flight at Dallas' Love Field airport. "I'm prepared," she told CBS News Texas. "It's my first time going through, so I'm very interested to see how it's going to go."

The TSA said it's seeing about 81% Real ID-compliance at airports, but has encouraged travelers to show up early to avoid delays. 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, during a congressional panel on Tuesday, said that air travelers who haven't yet secured a Real ID will still be able to fly, although they may face extra security hurdles. Such travelers "may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step," Noem said, according to the Associated Press.

"You need to get there three hours ahead of your departure time for the domestic flight for this extra level of security," AAA senior manager Robert Sinclair told CBS News New York

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

