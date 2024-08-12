Rally shows support for Golden Gate Bridge protesters facing deadline to surrender to CHP

Supporters rally for pro-Palestinian protesters who shut down Golden Gate Bridge in April

Supporters rallied in San Francisco Monday morning for the pro-Palestinian protesters who were recently charged for shutting down traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge last spring.

Dozens gathered outside of the San Francisco jail Monday, playing drums, chanting and waving signs that proclaimed their backing of the 26 protesters charged with false imprisonment of the drivers, trespassing, unlawful assembly and refusal to disperse in connection with the pro-Palestinian demonstration that held up traffic for hours on the Golden Gate Bridge back in April.

Monday's rally comes after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges against the protesters Saturday morning. Of the 26 protesters who were charged, eight also face felony conspiracy charges. The announcement gave the protesters until Monday to turn themselves in to CHP.

At around 8 a.m. on April 15, a group of protesters blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge. Chopper footage of the protest on the Golden Gate Bridge showed protesters with a banner that read "STOP THE WORLD FOR GAZA" across the southbound lanes.

The protesters used chains concealed in pipes to connect themselves to each other, slowing the process of clearing the demonstration. It wasn't until noon that tow trucks began to remove vehicles from the bridge.

CHP that day confirmed 26 people were arrested. However, the protesters were later released as DA Jenkins said charges were not ready to be filed.

At the rally Monday morning, supporters called for the charges against those who participated in the demonstration to be dropped.

Jenkins is hoping the more serious charges this time will stick.

"In this case, we took a great length to work with the CHP There are elevated charges to make sure that we were filing appropriate charges. There are elevated charges," Jenkins said over the weekend. "So we will see what happens with that. There is still potential for a judge to decide that they believe that the conduct should be a misdemeanor, and they do have the lawful ability to reduce that charge."

There was a similar protest on the Bay Bridge in November of last year as San Francisco was hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Prosecutors charged 78 protesters in connection with the protest that blocked traffic for hours. However, the protesters were able to reach an agreement with the court that allowed them to avoid jail time.