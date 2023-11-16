Pro-Palestinian protesters on Bay Bridge chain themselves together; all westbound lanes blocked

Pro-Palestinian protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza have blocked all westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the protesters blocked the westbound lanes on the bridge's eastern span just before Treasure Island shortly before 8 a.m. in the middle of the morning commute.

All lanes of westbound I-80 east of Treasure Island on the Bay Bridge are blocked by protesters. CHP on scene. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/BOQXCAuVhK — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) November 16, 2023

According to the CHP, some of the protesters chained themselves together on the roadway. Images showed their protesters' arms locked together through the open windows of several stopped vehicles.

🚨Thousands of Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Bay Bridge during commute hours, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza while Joe Biden & Xi Jinping are here in San Francisco, Is this the Insurrection? pic.twitter.com/H4YfbTUUxY — Sociat USA 🇺🇸 (@SociatUSA) November 16, 2023

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) said on social media that the action by about 200 protesters was to highlight what it called a genocide happening in Gaza while President Joe Biden was hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco.

The group unfurled a banner reading, "Biden Harris: Ceasefire Now" across the lanes while others held a banner reading "No to US military aid to Israel. Still other protesters held a "die-in" on the roadway, covering their bodies in white sheets and placards that read "11,000 dead."

Motorists at the Bay Bridge toll plaza were seen turning around to get out of the backup. It appeared eastbound traffic on the bridge out of San Francisco was also being impacted by the protest action.

Other motorists stuck on the bridge for nearly two hours were seen taking advantage of not going anywhere to enjoy the view from the eastern span.

The #BayBridge remains closed in the westbound direction due to a protest. Traffic is a parking lot on the bridge and you can see a lot of people are out of their cars waiting for things to change. Eastbound traffic is stacked up through #SanFrancisco. #KCBSTraffic Photo:… pic.twitter.com/LwC6z6zXhh — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 16, 2023

Police and CHP officers were in the process of arresting some of the protesters as of 8:40 a.m. and tow trucks were seen removing vehicles at the site of the protest.

The CHP said there was no estimated time for reopening the lanes.

A similar protest happened Thursday morning in Boston. Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour, stopping traffic for more than two hours.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.