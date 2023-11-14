How to watch: President Biden arrival in San Francisco for APEC, meeting with Xi

SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to land at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday afternoon ahead of his attendance at APEC and anticipated Wednesday meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

Air Force One is currently set to land at SFO at around 1:25 p.m. In addition to participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' meetings, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to attend a DNC fundraiser in San Francisco Tuesday evening. President Biden is scheduled to stay in San Francisco until Friday.

• What: President Biden's arrival at SFO for the APEC summit

• Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

• Time: 1:25 p.m.

• Location: San Francisco International Airport

